Super Eagles Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Retires Due To Leukaemia

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme, who was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July 2017, has announced his retirement from football.





The 32-year-old Nigerian has been with Wolves for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for the club.





Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “Having been at the club since the age of 14, Carl is far more than just a player in our eyes – he is our brother and an important part of our family.





“When Carl came to tell us his news, yes there was sadness, but also great happiness to see him so healthy and hungry for the opportunities that lay ahead of him.





“Carl is strong, a fighter, something he has proven in his playing career and also during what has been a very challenging time for him, so I have no doubt he will be a success in whatever he does next.





“We wish Carl all the very best for the future, but remind him he will always remain a part of the Wolves family.”





Ikeme, born in Sutton Coldfield, also earned international recognition with Nigeria, for whom he qualified to play for his father.





After winning a first call-up in 2015 he helped the team qualify for the recent World Cup in Russia.





Ikeme was named as the ’24th man’ of a 23-man World Cup squad with boss Gernot Rohr calling Ikeme’s forced absence from his team ‘his biggest regret’.

