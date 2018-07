Published:

Super Eagles defender, William Troost-Ekong and his partner have welcomed their first child, a son named Oscar Ekong





The defender who plays for Turkish club Bursaspor took to his Twitter page to announce the birth of their child who they welcomed on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.





Sharing these adorable photos with his newborn son, William wrote: 'Our beautiful boy, Oscar Ekong 24-07-2018 ???.'





See More Photos;





