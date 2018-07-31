STRANGE: Teenager Has Her Unborn Twin Sister Growing On Her Stomach

Published:





A Filipina schoolgirl has lived all her life with a parasitic twin growing out of her chest and abdomen, but will soon undergo surgery to have it removed.





Veronica Cominguez, 14, was supposed to be born a twin. When she and her twin were still in the womb, their mother, Flora Cominguez, already had names for both of them. Unfortunately, the twin didn’t fully develop. And because the family lacked access to medical care, the twin was essentially absorbed into Veronica’s body.









Veronica was born with the twin’s foot, arm, and leg protruding from her own abdomen. As Veronica has grown, so has the twin. Veronica says she even trims her twin sister's nails. Unfortunately, the twin hanging out of her chest has led to other problems for the young lady.





"It’s heavy, it limits my movement. It keeps swinging. My dress often gets wet," Veronica said. In fact, the twin causes secretions to leak out of Veronica’s navel. Oftentimes it looks like blood. Her mother says that the goo that seeps out often smells like human waste.









Thanks to the kindness and generosity of her neighbours, who raised money for an operation, the 14-year-old, who lives in the Philippines, will soon be flown to neighbouring Thailand to undergo surgery to have the limbs removed.

Share This