Stop Taking Credit For Abuja Light Rail Project..It's Our Project..PDP Tells Buhari's Govt

The Peoples Democratic Party has chided the Federal Government for failing to give it credit at the Thursday ’ s commissioning of the Abuja Light Rail Project by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiay on Thursday , in Abuja expressed dismay that Buhari commissioned the project without given credit to the party .
It stated that it was unfortunate that the All Progressives Congress , attempted to claim credit for the project , while Nigerians were already aware that it was conceptualised, initiated and policy -propelled by the PDP .
The party added that it was unfortunate that after three years in office , the APC government could not boast of any development project conceptualised and executed in any part of the country .
“The PDP usually watch with amusement whenever the President and the APC seek to claim credit for our achievements in various sectors .
“However , while we understand their predicament of having nothing in their scorecard ahead of the 2019 general elections , we state that poaching the achievements of others cannot help them in anyway .’’
NAN
