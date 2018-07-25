State Police Is Antidote To Nigeria's Insecurity Challenges...Ambode

Published:

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said state policing is the key to tackling the rising wave of insecurity in the country.





Ambode said this on Tuesday in a lecture captioned, “Cultural Values, Natural Security and Challenges of Contemporary Governance: Perspectives from Lagos State Experience,” at 2018 Executive Intelligence Management Course Participants of the Institute of Security Studies in Abuja.





“I strongly believe that the fight against crime and all forms of criminality would be better enhanced if efforts are geared towards embracing community policing to complement the police and other law enforcement agencies,” the governor said.





He, however, said his experience in Lagos State had shown that intelligence gathering through community policing would not work in the absence of some cultural values in the society.





According to him, “The concept of community policing anchored on collective vigilance which, in turn, is sustained by our core cultural values, has become imperative in view of the vulnerability of Lagos State to various security threats due to continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country into Lagos on a daily basis.





“This influx increases our vulnerabilities to threats of terrorism, transnational organized crimes, and cyber and violent crimes of wider security dimensions and ramifications. “

