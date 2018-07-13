Son Of Former Kogi State Governor Leaves APC For PDP

Published:

A son of former governor of Kogi State and one-time member of House of Representatives for Ankpa, Omala and Olamaboro federal constituency, Mohammed Ibrahim Idris and his supporters have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Idris, who announced his official return to his former party, the PDP at his Icheke Ward in Omala local government area of Kogi State, said his return was due to his disenchantment with the manner the affairs of the ruling party were being conducted both at the state and national levels.



"I have come to declare to my people that I'm back to the PDP with all my supporters. I want to declare that my head, neck and soul is for the PDP", he said.



Our correspondent reports that Mr Idris on the occasion burnt a bunch of broom, the symbol of the ruling APC after which he was issued with a PDP membership card by the Omala Local Government Area chairman of his new party, Jeremiah Adaji.



He expressed the optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious in Kogi State in the forthcoming elections.



The PDP Chairman for Omala LGA described the return of Idris and his supporters as a "big plus" for the party, adding that about 246 other members of the APC recently joined the PDP in the council.

