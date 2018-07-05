Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal Sacks His Entire Cabinet

Published:

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Wednesday dissolved the Sokoto State Executive Council with immediate effect.





The dissolution according to him is aimed at restructuring and strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency and service delivery to the people of Sokoto State.





In a statement signed by the state Director General, Media and Public Affairs, Mallam Abubakar Shekara, the governor expressed appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the outgoing members of the Council.





Tambuwal also appreciated members of the Council for the dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration. The cabinet dissolve takes effect immediately as the Commissioners are to hand-over the affairs of their respective Ministries to the Permanent Secretaries.

Share This