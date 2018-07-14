Singer, Mr 2kay Castigates Social Media Miscreants

Published:

Most Nigerian celebrities are fed up with social media 'beggars'. Ranting about the scourge today, singer Mr 2kay described them all as 'selfish scammers'.





According to him, they use different accounts to beg for different things like school fees, house rent, hospital bills and even food but they end up sending the same account number.





'I will no longer tolerate you messing with my kindness. If you beg me on my social media again, I'll block you' he said in the video.

