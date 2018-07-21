Soccer Star, Etebo Denies Dragging Pinnick To EFCC

Published:

Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has dismissed reports that he dragged the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





There were media reports that Etebo wrote a petition to the EFCC, over Pinnicks alleged refusal to pay him and other players after featuring for Warri Wolves FC.





Pinnick was the head of Delta Sports at the time, controlling the Sports Commission, Warri Wolves FC and Delta FA, when Etebo and Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi featured for the club.





Reacting, Etebo, according to Guardian, insists he is not ready to join “enemies” to bring down Pinnick.





He said: “My attention was drawn to a newspaper report that myself and Daniel Akpeyi signed a petition against Warri Wolves.





“My picture was even used in the story, which is totally false and a calculated attempt to drag my name into something I know nothing about. “Since I left Warri Wolves, I have never complained about money to anyone, neither did I sign any petition.





“This story is meant to create distractions and confusion. “I don’t want anyone to use my name to create confusion. I want to concentrate on my career. “I think they just want to use my name and Akpeyi to score a point, but it is not fair.”

