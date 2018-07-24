Siege On Senate Is A Threat To Nigeria's Democracy ...PDP Chairman

Published:

The APC government lead by President Muhammadu Buhari using state security apparatus of the DSS, Army and the Nigerian police have attacked the National Assembly with the aim of forcibly overthrowing the National Assembly leadership and rendering the third arm of government comatose.The Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki, his deputy Ike Ekweremadu and other distinguished senators are currently under severe assault from security agencies.It now a known fact that democracy have now collapsed in Nigeria and we are now under a totalitarian and fascist government with no appetite for opposition.President Muhammadu Buhari is a beneficiary of democratic election into power and since he took over on May 29th 2015 he has done nothing but destroy every fabric of democracy and the rule of law.We hereby call on all Nigerians home and abroad to immediately speak up against this act of gross violation of the constitution of Nigerian and the attempt disruption of the Democratic process and institutions by President Muhammadu Buhari and privatized members of the Nigerian security augencies.We call on all traditional rulers in Nigeria, the international community and all well meaning Nigerians to rise up against the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari to forestall an possible derailment of our democracy. The time to act is now.SignedPrince Uche SecondusNational Chairman PDP