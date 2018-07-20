Serious Ability In Disability:Yinka Ayefele Visits Amosun..Set To Open Fresh FM In Abeokuta

Published:

Share This

Yinka Ayefele got paralyzed after he was involved in an auto accident heading to OGBC Abeokuta from Ibadan to present a programme.Years later ,Yinka is not only an iconic musician but a media owner.He is seen here in this picture with Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun during a courtesy today to inform the Governor of his radio station FRESH FM that will commence transmission in Abeokuta in the next few days.Fresh FM has been making waves in Ibadan for some years now.