Serial Rapist "Hammer Man" Sentenced To Life In Prison, 259 Years In South Africa

Judge Francis Kganyago of the Limpopo High Court on Wednesday, sentenced serial rapist, Hammer man to life in prison as well as 259 years on 30 rape charges, attempted murder and housebreaking as well as robbery.





David Mamvura, a Zimbabwean citizen, was nicknamed the ‘Hammer Man’ as he used a hammer to effect most of his crimes.





Mamvura represented himself during the latter period of his trial and most state witnesses were not cross-examined.





Mamvura claimed he did not give permission for DNA samples to be taken and claimed the state’s samples had been tampered with.





In mitigation of his sentence, he said the court proceedings were unfair and that he is the sole breadwinner for six dependants. His application for leave of appeal was dismissed.





Mamvura is charged with 14 counts of rape, 10 of housebreaking with the aim to rape and 10 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.





Mamvura first appeared in court in August 2013 after he was arrested after allegedly breaking into the house of an elderly couple in Bodenstein Street. During the break-in he threatened the couple with a knife, raped the 76-year-old woman and fled the scene after stealing two cell phones.





During his court appearance in 2013, Mamvura was released on R2 000 bail, despite strong arguments from the investigation team.





After being released on bail in 2013, Mamvura failed to appear in court on the stipulated date and another manhunt for the Hammer Man was launched.





He was caught in 2015. During his court appearances, Mamvura has twice used the excuse that he did not have legal representative so his case could be postponed.

