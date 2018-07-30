Saraki Would Have Been Chased Out Of Caucus Meeting With PMB If He Had Attended...Adamu

Published:

Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said Senate President Bukola Saraki betrayed the ruling All Progressives Congress and would have been chased out of the party’s caucus meeting if he had showed up.





Adamu alleged that Saraki betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari just as the Red Chamber was fond of opposing and sabotaging the government.





“There’s no question that Saraki is going to dump the APC, he’s not in the APC anymore,” he said.





“We were there in the presidency, the APC caucus, but he wasn’t there. So, don’t say he will. As far as we’re concerned, he’s gone.





“If he had turned up for the meeting with the president, I would have sent him out. I would have told them that ‘you don’t belong here; you betrayed the president. You want to continue with the game of betrayal? Get out of this place.’”





He added that “Each time they talk about strengthening institutions, they’re talking about strengthening their bogey position of office.





“That’s what they’re doing, and that’s why we never agree with them. They will never play along, supporting their own government.





“You’re an APC man, your party has got a national mandate, you have a president, and you’re still working by the day, every one day, against the president, Muhammadu Buhari. It’s a betrayal.





“Take it from me that our colleagues who are now members of the PDP have made the mistake of their lives; they have committed a political blunder. You can start counting the days of failure that confronts the PDP.





“We were not suppose to go on recess on Tuesday. This is the longest recess we’re having, which is about two months. The whole thing is to give them time to maneuver to do what they want to do, but it is an end game for them.”





Source: Sun

