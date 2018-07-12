Security Operatives Are Involved In Partisan Politics – Sen. Misau

Published:

Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi Central) has accused security operatives in Nigeria of engaging in partisan politics.





He made this know while speaking on the gruesome killing of about 40 innocent and defenseless people of Sokoto by armed bandits last Monday at Dogon-yero district in Raba local government area of the State.





Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, Misau alleged that insecurity is attempting to overran the country.





He said: “It is only in Nigeria that killings take place without reason. This is because the security men are more interested in politics than doing the security work.





“Right now, we are not doing the right thing that can curtail this killings. Even the press are tired of reporting the killings across the country.





“We have some positions that some people occupy at the expense of life. This menace can come to Abuja if care is not taken.”





The Senate resolved to direct the air force and police helicopter division to carry aerial surveillance in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states so as to identify the locations and hideouts of the bandits.

