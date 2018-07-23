Security Agents Take Over Law School Over Mounting Religious Tension

Published:

Operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), troops of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police stormed the premises of the Nigerian Law School in Lagos to avert break down of law and order over alleged blasphemy.





Tension heightened as a Christian student, Madu Vitrus Sunday, reportedly sent blasphemous posts to WhatsApp groups within the campus.





In reaction, some of the Muslim students vow to lynch him if the school does not take immediate action.





“What he posted is the ugliest form of blasphemy against our Holy Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him,” a student said. “Even some of us the moderate ones can not tolerate that kind of insult against the Prophet.





“It is a serious case because some students damn the consequences and vow to lynch him on sight.”





Meanwhile, the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Nigerian Law School chapter, has written a petition to the school authority for the “spreading callous and blasphemous statements against the Holy Prophet of Islam – Muhammad, PBUH, without any regards to the sensibilities of the Muslim students.”

Share This