Secondus Calls On International Community To Investigate Killings In Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has called on the international community to investigate the senseless and mindless killings across Nigeria.





Speaking while receiving one of the presidential aspirant of the party, Tanimu Turaki, on Monday, Secondus said that the call had become imperative following the cold response of the government to the heinous crime.





In a statement from the National Chairman’s media office signed by Ike Abonyi, Prince Secondus said that intelligence available to the party showed that the APC was planning to rig the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.





He said:“Thwart the will of Ekiti people and put unquenchable fire in the country.





"Let me warn the INEC Chairman Prof Yakubu and Amina Zakari the National Commissioner in charge of operations in the electoral commission to be careful with any agenda they have that is against the will of the people of Ekiti.”





Secondus told Turaki that the PDP as a platform was rebranded, repositioned and ready to regain power and rescue Nigeria from the terrible governance of the APC.

