Saraki's Refusal To Honor Our Invitation Is Disrespectful .,. Police

Senate President Bukola Saraki’s refusal to honour police invitation over the deadly bank robberies in Offa, Kwara state, is disrespectful, say the police.Police boss Ibrahim Idris had on Monday asked Saraki to report at the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja on Tuesday.According to Idris, Saraki was invited in connection with the investigation of Offa robbery incident which resulted in the death of at least 30 people.The confessional statements made by the suspects indicted Saraki. But the senate president said the invite was tied to politics, suggesting that he may not honour it.“The police have obviously corrupted and politicized their investigations into the Offa robbery incident,” he alleged in a statement shortly after the news of his invitation broke.He was expected to report to the head of Intelligence Response Team at Guzape in Abuja on Tuesday by 8am but he didn’t show up.Instead of honoring the invitation, the Senate President’s house was besieged by some police operatives but the police have since denied having anything to do with the blockade.Police spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood, said on Channels TV that the police was ”treating it as a disrespect to the law and we are going to take appropriate action to ensure that he complies with the rule of law because nobody is above the law.”