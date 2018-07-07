Saraki Visits Governor Wike In Rivers

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Saturday met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State at the Government House in Port Harcourt.





Wike invited the Senate President to commission the Alternative Dual Carriage Way from the Airport to Port Harcourt and East West Road.





Saraki has also laid the foundation stone of the Second Train of the Indorama Eleme Fertilizer Plant project in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.





The Senate President is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while the governor was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

