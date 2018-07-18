Sambo Dasuki Finally Meets Bail Conditions ,Set To Be Released By DSS

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has served the order for the bail of former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki on the Department of State Services (DSS).



It was learnt yesterday that the court bailiff served the order on the DSS and the office of the Attorney General of the Federation at the Ministry of Justice in Abuja, after Dasuki fulfilled the bail conditions.



The two sureties, who accompanied the bailiff to the DSS headquarters at the Villa Gate in Abuja, were said to have been disappointed after Dasuki was not handed over to them.



A warrant of release dated July 16, 2018 titled: ‘Verification of Bail Conditions’ and signed by the Deputy Chief Registrar, Mrs Mba Nkem A. Omotosho, confirmed that the bail terms have been fulfilled as ordered by the court.



“Hence, the respondents, the Director-General, State Security Services, and Attorney General of the Federation are hereby notified as directed by his lordship for the subsequent compliance of same.



A source confirmed last night that the DSS will allow Dasuki to go once it is established that he has met the bail conditions set by the court.

