Russia 2018: Croatia President Excited Over World Cup Final Showdown

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has said his country’s performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia shows they are “winners.”





Croatia will play France at the final of the competition on Sunday after coming from behind to beat England 2-1 in a semi-final clash.





"I feel extremely excited, I don’t know how I will wait until Sunday,” Grabar-Kitarovic said ahead of the game. “Regardless of Sunday’s result, which I believe will be a victory, we are winners.”





She added that “I go for the final not only as a politician or president but as a passionate fan of Croatian football as someone who played football in childhood.





"I hope for fair play and a good atmosphere. I’m not good at that. The result is not important, only that it is a victory.”

