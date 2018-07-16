Rochas Okorocha Is Evil,God Will Impeach Him...Sen Victor Umeh

Published:

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh, on Sunday, asked God for forgiveness over his role in the emergence of Rochas Okorocha, as the Governor of Imo State in 2011 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.



Describing Okorocha as an evil who had become an island unto himself, Umeh said the governor had become “a pain in the neck of his people.”



Umeh, as the APGA national chairman in 2011, led members of the party to Imo State and after giving the party’s ticket to Okorocha, campaigned for him and he won.



Okorocha, however, dumped APGA and joined the All Progressives Congress.



Speaking during the inauguration of “Senator Victor Umeh Support Group” at Neni in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State ahead of the 2019 general elections, Umeh wondered why Okorocha should be desperate to instigate the impeachment of his deputy, Eze Madumere.



The senator recalled how Madumere worked so hard to ensure the success of Okorocha as governor of the state.



He said, “Madumere was even detained because he was fighting for Okorocha, only for the governor to want to impeach him because the governor wants his son-in-law to be governor of the state.”



Umeh said the Imo State Governor had in 2013 spearheaded the impeachment of his first deputy, adding that there must be something wrong with the governor as he could not be the only ‘Mr Right” all the time.

Share This