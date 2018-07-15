Robbers Flee As FRSC Foil Vehicle Theft In Ibadan

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, early Saturday morning apprehended a white Toyota Hiace Hummer bus marked Bayelsa BRS 760 RT, around Soka, Felele junction, Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Ibadan, from three suspected robbers that raided an Abuja-bound vehicle along Gbongan/Ile-Ife, Osun State road.



Unit Commander, FRSC RS 11.32 Oluyole, Toll gate, Ibadan, Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Titilayo T. Olayiwola, told Sunday Tribune that the vehicle was impounded by officers of the unit, who were on rescue patrol on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.



Mrs Olayiwola stated that the rescue team of FRSC who diverted traffic because of a an accident on the expressway discovered that the occupants of the white Toyota Hummer bus were restless while trying to free the bus whose tyres were stuck in the sidewalk because of diversion.



She added that the officers, noticing their restless attitude monitored the three occupants, who later called for a tow vehicle to assist in removing the bus. The action, however, aroused suspicion on the officers’ because the tow vehicle in question is alien to the route.



The rescue team then challenged the occupants and questioned them in the process.



The fidgety suspects then sought the help of the FRSC officials promising to ‘cooperate’ at any cost to help them leave the scene as early as possible.”



Following the development, Mrs Olayiwola contacted the office because they later noticed that they were armed. She also noted that all efforts by the suspected robbers to entice the officers were turned off.



The suspected robbers, sensing that the game was over, escaped from the scene with the ammunition in their possession.



Speaking on the matter, the driver of the bus, Mr Olorunrokan, said the three suspects boarded the bus as passengers at Jibowu, not knowing that they were robbers.



Mr Monday Olorunrokan said, “we were traveling to Abuja in the night from Jibowu park going to Abuja. They three guys also boarded the vehicle at Jibowu to Abuja. One sat by my side in front, the other sat at the conductor’s side beside the main door, while the third sat at the back.



“On approaching the bridge by Gbongan/Ile-Ife axis, the one sitting by my side ordered me to park. I was surprised, so I started arguing with him. Suddenly, he started struggling to get the control of the wheel steering from me and forced me to park.



“By then, other passengers in the bus were shouting, but his other colleagues had to shut them up. At that point, it dawned on everybody that they were robbers. They drove the bus to a nearby bush and robbed the 13 passengers inside the bus.



“They wiped people’s face with ground pepper raped some and poured pepper on another woman’s private part because she refused their advances.”





“After they had gone with the vehicle and several goods inside, we managed to get to the closest police station to report the incident. But this morning, we received information that the FRSC toll gate section had helped us to recover the vehicle.”

Share This