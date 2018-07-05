Rigging No Longer Possible Under Buhari - APC

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state has stated that rigging of election was no longer possible in Nigeria.





State chairman, Jibrin Imam, said this in an interview with the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Wednesday,





He noted that performance and antecedents would be the determining factors for victories or defeat in forthcoming elections.





“The challenge of winning elections in 2019 will be enormous because Nigerians are now wiser and more politically sophisticated more so now that rigging is impossible.





“We (APC) will ride on our achievements to win election,” Jibrin said.

