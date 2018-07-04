Relocate Your Father From Enugu - Emmanuel Emenike Advices Mikel Obi

Published:

The Enugu State Police Command on July 2nd rescued the father of Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, after he was kidnapped last Friday along Makurdi – Enugu Road.





Mikel later revealed that he kept it a secret as he was warned by the kidnappers who called him hours before kickoff in the crucial World Cup clash against Argentina and demanded N10 Million ($28,000 US) for the safe return of his father.





Footballer Emmanuel Emenike is now advising Mikel to get more security for his father or relocate him out of Enugu to Lagos or Abuja.

Share This