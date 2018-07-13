R-APC Sues APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

The splinter group of the ruling APC, R-APC, has filed an action before the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the national convention of the party held in June.

The suit, which was jointly filed by the leader of the group, Buba Galadima; its publicity secretary, Kazeem Afegbua (Edo); national youth leader, Nicholas Asuzu (Anambra); and the Kogi State chairman of the party, Alhaji Hadi Ametuo, is challenging the election of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and 53 others.

The writ of summons filed yesterday demanded an order of court declaring that the members of the “reform minded” faction of the APC validly constituted the plaintiffs and other national officers and state executives to fill the vacuum created by the non-valid election at the APC National Convention and act as officers in interim capacities.

They were demanding an order of “Perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from parading themselves or claiming to be officers of the APC or performing any function as officers of the party in any capacity whatsoever as their elections and swearing in as officers of APC are invalid, null and void.”

The R-APC also wants the court to restrain the party from harassing, intimidating, suspending or expelling any of or all the plaintiffs from the APC or from taking steps to abridge or terminate their membership rights and entitlements in the APC.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.

