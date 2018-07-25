President Buhari Meets Police IG, Idris Behind Closed Door

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. As at the time of writing this report, the agenda for the meeting was not made known.





After the meeting, the Police IG did not speak to reporters. Also, the Presidency has yet to issue a statement on the meeting.





It is however believed that Idris would have seized the opportunity to brief the President on security developments.





The meeting was held a few hours after news broke that security operatives laid a siege to the residences of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.





It also came a day after the police high command re-invited Saraki for questioning over the Offa bank robberies.

