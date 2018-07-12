President Buhari Condemns Sokoto Attack, Vows To End Killings

Published:





The killing of several people, including a district head, in a village in Sokoto state by bandits has been condemned by President Muhammadu Buhari.





"This administration will not allow any group of barbarians and criminals hold the country hostage and destroy life without consequences,” Buhari said, according to his media aide Graba Shehu.





"This wanton violence against innocent people won’t be tolerated by this government, and we are working round the clock to identify the people sponsoring these heartless attacks”





Buhari also said, “Make no mistake about it, my administration remains committed to security as one its core objectives, and any attempt to test our will by any group of anarchists and troublemakers will be met with equal force.”





He added, “I wish to assure all Nigerians that their security is receiving the greatest attention from this administration and there is no compromise in this commitment. I appeal for your patience while my security teams crack their brains to put an end to this horrendous violence.”

