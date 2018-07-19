President Buhari Brought Back National Carrier From Wilderness – Presidency

Published:





Lauretta Onochie, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has lauded his principal after Nigeria’s new national carrier was unveiled on Wednesday.





The carrier,“Nigeria Air,” replaces the Nigeria Airways. Reacting to the development, Onochie accused previous administrations of looting the fund meant for the former national carrier.





"OUR RESTORATION PRESIDENT HAS DONE IT AGAIN. UNVEILING OF OUR NATIONAL CARRIER, NIGERIA AIR,” she wrote on social media.





"After subsequent PDP administrations looted the Nigeria Airways and the staff abandoned with unpaid pensions and severance packages, Pres. Muhammadu Okechukwu Buhari approved ₦45 billion for their payments.





"Today, after years in the wilderness, our National Carrier, THE NIGERIA AIRWAYS, has been unveiled and it’s brought back to life by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Keep a date with Nigeria Airways. December 19 is the day.”

