President Buhari has touched down in Netherland ahead of his 3-day working visit to attend the 20th anniversary of the ICC.He was received at Rotterdam by Oji Ngofa, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, President of the ICC, Vice President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut and Wife of Nigeria's Ambassador Mrs Depriye Ngofa as he arrived Rotterdam-The Hague Airport Netherland on Sunday, 15th July 2018.