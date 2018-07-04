Poorlitics:A Brief Profile Of The Book Author Sen Bukar Abba Ibrahim

As the launch of the highly expected book on the life and time of the former governor of Yobe State titled " Poorlitics" draws near,here is a brief profile of the author.





Maiduguri. His Excellency ,Bukar Abba Ibrahim began attending primary school in 1957. In 1965, he proceeded to Government College in





Ahmadu Bello University in 1972 where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Quantity Surveying in 1975. After taking the West African School Certificate Examination in 1970, he was admitted toin 1972 where he obtained hisdegree in Quantityin 1975.

Thereafter, he undertook post-graduate professional training in the United Kingdom from 1981 to 1982, which led to his qualification as an associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors.

civil servant in Borno State eventually becoming Commissioner of Works. From 1985 to 1988, he worked as aineventually becoming Commissioner of Works.

He later became a three term governor and three term Senator of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria