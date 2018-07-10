Political Party, Lawyer Drags Adeosun To Court Over NYSC Certificate Exemption

Published:





The Action Peoples Party (APP) has filed a suit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja, to order the sacking of Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.





The political party wants Adeosun fired because of her alleged failure to present an authentic discharge certificate issued by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





Listed as defendants in its suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/714/2018, are Adeosun, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).





Through its lawyer, Kingdom Okere, the party asked the court to declare that Adeosun “is not qualified to be appointed a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or into any other public office, having not participated in the compulsory one-year National Youth Service scheme, in view of the combined provisions of sections 11,12, 13 and 17 of the National Youth Service Act.”





In a similar vein, a lawyer Francis Obalim on Monday filed a suit requesting Adeosun’s dismissal over the certificate scandal.





In the suit marked marked FHC/ABJ/CS/712/2018, Obalim applied for an order quashing and setting aside Adeosun’s appointment. According to him, her appointment should be quashed due to the revelation by an online news newspaper.





It had earlier been reported that Adeosun forged NYSC exemption certificate. And the lawyer argued that the minister circumvented the mandatory conditions in sections 12, 13 and 14 of the NYSC Act.





Through his counsel, Johnmary Jideobi, the plaintiff sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining federal government from further according a ministerial status to Adeosun until she presented a valid certificate of discharge regularly issued by the NYSC.





Those listed as respondents are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and the Clerk of the Senate.

