Policemen Kills SARS Officer Mistakenly

Published:

Some policemen on guard in a private residence have reportedly killed a member of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.





According to report, the incident occurred near the home of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.





'The deceased accompanied one of his colleagues to somebody’s residence to effect an arrest at about 4.30am. They were handcuffing their suspect when somebody who did not know that they were SARS operatives alerted some policemen on guard in a private residence in the neighborhood.





The neighbor had told the policemen that kidnappers were trying to abduct someone.





As soon as the policemen arrived the scene and saw the SARS operatives, they opened fire at them and gunned down the deceased, thinking they were kidnappers. It was minutes after that his colleagues identified him as a SARS operative on special duty,” a source said.





The Officer-in-charge of SARS at Awkuzu, Sunday Okpe, confirmed the incident and said the deceased was one of his subordinates. The offending policemen are already facing orderly room trial.

Share This