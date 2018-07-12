Police To Withdraw Fayose, Fayemi’s Security Ahead Of Saturday Election In Ekiti State

Published:





Security personnel attached to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state would be withdrawn on Saturday, the day of the governorship election in the state, police have said.





Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Habila Joshak, confirmed this when he said that security detail of important personalities in the state would will be withdrawn.





He also said that no political party would be allowed to hold any political rally that is not approved by the Police until the election is held.





Joshak, while addressing reporters on Wednesday, said police authorities had contacted security detail of Governor Fayose and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kayode Fayemi, and other top government officials to report at 6am at the Police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.





"We won’t allow anybody to go to the polling booth with armed men, because it will be a breach of the Electoral Act,” he said.





"We have contacted them and they have to be here before election commences. This election must not be compromised.“They will be documented and whoever defies this will be sanctioned, because they have been contacted.”

