Police Spokesman Moshood Jimoh Lied...Mrs Bukola Saraki

Wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki, has called out the Nigeria Police for suggesting that the vehicles that surrounded the Senate President’s residence could possibly be “Protection provided to the wife of the Senate President.”Mrs Saraki was apparently responding to comments made by the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, on why security operatives besieged the resident of the number three citizen of the country on Tuesday morning.In her tweet to Channels TV Sunrise Daily show, Mrs Saraki said: I am absolutely flaggerbasted by Police Jimoh Moshood on TV attempting to claim that these white vehicles that blockaded the road outside our Abuja residence could possibly be “protection provided to the wife of the Senate President.“First, I have never received any vehicle from the police. Secondly, I believe these vehicles bear a striking resemblance to cars donated by my dear brother, Aliko Dangote. I hope DSP Jimoh Moshood can leave me out of this unseemingly contretempts. Thank you!”Mrs Saraki also lamented that “it was bad enough that I was forced to endure a mass invasion of my privacy, with the misidentification of a guest at a private family occasion.Falsely, as one of the police Offa Bank Robbery suspects. The police did nothing to correct this widely circulated falsehood.