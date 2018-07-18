Police Protest In Kaduna Over Death Of Two Officers

Published:

The recovery of two bodies of police officers killed by suspected bandits on Monday in the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State sparked protest in the state capital on Tuesday.



The incident forced policemen to protest the continued loss of lives of personnel in the hands of bandits.



It was gathered that the policemen brought in the bodies of their colleagues that were killed by the suspected bandits.



The protesting policemen shot into the air several times and in the process, a stray bullet hit a widow and she was pronounced dead.



It was learnt that the incident that happened at the police headquarters saw passersby running helter-skelter for their dear lives.



An insider added that the police officers that brought in the recovered bodies, were angered that their allowances had not been paid for some time, hence, the protest.



A statement by the police in the state confirmed the incident.



According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mukhtar Aliyu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, two police officers were ambushed and killed by unidentified gunmen.



He also confirmed that two policemen were killed but was silenced on the protest.



The statement said, “the Kaduna State Police Command wishes to categorically state that, on 16/07/2018 at about 1830hrs, a team of police officers on special duty, while on routine patrol at Tabanni Village along Birnin-Gwari – Funtua Road, were ambushed and attacked by unidentified armed men.



“The police team engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle and at the end, two of the unidentified gunmen were killed and one AK-47 rifle was recovered. Unfortunately, two police officers lost their lives in the incident. However, the situation has been promptly brought under control.”

