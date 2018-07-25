Police IG Orders Probe Of Alleged Police Invasion Of Saraki, Ekweremadu's Homes

Published:

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a thorough investigation into allegation of siege to residences of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by men of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday.





This was just as the Police insisted that it never deployed its personnel to the houses of the two presiding officers of the National Assembly. The police came as the Senate President Bukola Saraki, failed to honour invitation to him to report to the Force Intelligence Response Team Office, at Guzape, Abuja, to clarify his alleged link to the Offa banks robbery and killings of over 33 people in Kwara State by some political thugs in the state.





Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, addressing the media late Tuesday, at the Force Headquarters, said the IGP directed a full-scale investigation into alleged siege of the residences of Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu. Mr Moshood, an Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, reading a prepared text before newsmen in the night press briefing, said contrary to reports that the police deployed personnel to block Saraki as well as hold Ekweremadu hostage, nothing as such took place.

