Police Finally Arrests 19 Year Old Boy That Murdered Girlfriend In Benin

A jealous teenager, Master Junior Omo Shaba, 19 has been arrested by the police in Benin for brutally killing his lover, Miss Matilda Odiri, 18.

The hot lover reportedly stabbed the young girl to death inside his room at Akugbe Street, Off Sikuko road, Ogida, Benin City, last Sunday, July 15 at about 11 pm and dumped her remains by the roadside in the middle of the night.

The deceased was said to have gone to her boyfriend’s house where she was expected to pass.

An allegation of infidelity levelled by the green-eyed lover boy against the visitor was said to have degenerated into a fierce argument.

In a counter-accusation, the girl was said to have also expressed resentment over her boyfriend’s returning home late as he was already seeing another girl. In a fit of anger, he allegedly stabbed her with a knife in her right breast.

The killer boyfriend who is now in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Benin, was said to have fled to Aduwawa area of the Edo state capital to evade arrest but his furious father gave him up. He was arrested that same day by policemen.

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwabuzor said that the killer loverboy confessed and admitted that he did murder his lover and dumped her body on the street to cover up his evil deed after an argument ensued between them in the night.

Nwabuzor noted that the suspect admitted to having killed his girlfriend with a knife which she used to peel some oranges they took that night.

The spokesman said it is a case of murder and Shaba would soon be arraigned in court after the completion of investigations.

