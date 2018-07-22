Breaking :Police Arrests Lagos PDP Chieftains Over Killing Of Apapa PDP Chairman

Published:

What supposed to be a peaceful political meeting of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) members, in Lagos state, regrettably ended in unnecessary bloodletting.The incident took place on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at about 1800hrs, during Lagos State PDP Visitation meeting at Igbosuku village, Eti-Osa LGA, attended by Lagos State and Local Government PDP Chairmen.However, towards the end of the meeting, fracas broke out between contending factions of the party; one faction for the State Chairman, Hon. Moshood Adegoke Sabadon and the other for the Eti-Osa LG Chapter Chairman, Engr Kehinde Fasasi.In the melee, one Hon. Borishade Adeniyi, the Apapa LG PDP Chapter Chairman, recognised also as the Doyen of PDP LG Chapter Chairmen in Lagos State, was allegedly shot and injured on the leg.He was rushed to First Consultant Hospital, Obalende, Lagos, where he was treated but eventually died. Corpse of the deceased is deposited in the hospital mortuary. Two other persons allegedly injured during the clash, are also receiving treatment in a hospital in Ajah.In a swift reaction, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal, directed the Area Commander in-charge of Area 'J' Elemoro, to ensure the arrests of all those involved in the crime. Pursuant to the directive, five (5) of the principal suspects were arrested; viz:1. Engr Kehinde Fasasi, chapter chairman, Eti-Osa LG,2. Hon. Rotimi Kujore, PDP chapter chairman, Lagos Island LG3. Alhaji Fatai Adele, PDP chapter chairman, Mushin LG,4. Mr. Ismail Abiola, PDP chapter chairman, Amuwo Odofin LG and5. Dr. Amos Alabi Fawole, PDP chapter chairman, Surulere LG. ..The five suspects have been transferred to SCIID, Panti, for further investigation.The CP is worried about the use of firearms and the frequency of violence involving the PDP in the state. It will be recalled that on the 12/07/2018, two suspected party thugs, Wale Oye, 37 and Ganiyu Ajiboluwa, 47, were arrested at Festac Extention by Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin with two pump action rifles given to them by their hirer, one Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Lagos State House of Assembly, to escort him to a political rally. The said Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu was arrested and they are all helping the police in the investigation of the case.CP warns that no political party will be allowed to truncate the peace in the state. He therefore calls on all political parties in Lagos to disarm their members as nobody without necessary authorisation is permitted to bear firearms. He added that henceforth, political party leaders will be liable for the actions of their supporters.CSP Chike Oti,Police Public Relations Officer,Lagos State.