Police Arrests Fake Currency Notes Printer

The spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, has disclosed that the command arrested a suspected fake currency note producer.





In a statement in Enugu on Sunday, the spokesperson revealed that the suspect, one Collins Oputa, was nabbed on July 26.





Amaraizu said: “Oputa, who claimed that he is a native of Ohaji community in Imo State but residing at 4 Fatimo Close in Ijegun, Lagos State, was nabbed in Lagos.





“His arrest followed a manhunt initiated based on intelligence information gathered on his alleged criminal activities of producing and giving the fake currency naira notes to his agents for circulation.”





He said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation in relation to his alleged criminal activities with his cohorts.

