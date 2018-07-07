Police Arrests Alleged Killers Of Seven Policemen In Abuja

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested five suspects for their alleged involvement in the death of seven policemen in Abuja.



The policemen who were on stop and search duty in Galadimawa area of Abuja were killed by gunmen on Monday night.



Giving update of the investigation, the Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood said the Inspector General(IGP) has ordered that the allowances of the victims be paid to their families.



Moshood added that the Police boss also directed that the men be given a befitting burial.



He said: “It is important to update Nigerians on efforts made to ensure adequate security of lives and property.



“Few days ago, our Police personnel in Galadimawa were ambushed, attacked and seven of them died in the process.



“The IGP subsequently directed all Commissioners of Police and all formation to beef up security and set up a special crack investigation team to arrest the perpetrators.”



On the number of those arrested, Moshood said: “As I speak with you, five arrests have been made in respect of the attacks and more arrest are been made and we would ensure that all the perpetrators that were involved in this heinous crime are apprehended.



“The team was directed to proffer measures to put in place as to ensure that police personnel deployed for special duty are properly protected. The team is also mandated to ensure that solution is proferred to prevent attack of such nature in future.



“The IGP commiserate with the family of the seven policemen and has directed that all their allowances and benefits are paid to the family.



“He has equally directed a befitting burial for the seven personnel that died while on duty of protecting the lives of Nigerians”, he added.



Meanwhile, the Police have disclosed that the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammed Bello would fund the burial of the seven policemen that were killed at Galadimawa roundabout in Abuja on Monday. The Police also said aside the money for burial, the Minister has also approved money to be given to family members of the deceased policemen.



This was disclosed in Abuja on Friday by the Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Bello. According to the obituary of two out of the seven policemen would be buried today. Another victim, Zekeri Adejoh; The Nation learnt has been buried according to Islamic rites. A family source told The Nation that Adejoh who is survived by his wife and children was buried in Ugbamaka Igah village in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.



On the fund for the burial, Bello said: “I have contacted the Minister of FCT and he has graciously approved money for the families of the deceased both for the burial and for the families to have something at certain point. “I will confirm if we have the money and when we are ready to go and disburse it, the media will be carried along.”

