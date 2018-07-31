Police Arrest Fraudsters Who Duped German-Based Nigerian Lady of N81m

Published:





The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a fraud syndicate that duped a Nigerian Germany-based lady simply identified a Mary John to the tune of N81 million.





Trouble started when Mary's mother contracted one of the spiritualists to help her work on her daughter. According to Mary's mother, ever since Mary relocated to Germany, she has done nothing for her or her younger ones.





In the course of the herbalist doing his spiritual works, another set of spiritualists contacted Mary's family and said they have found a solution to their family issues. They asked them to come along with Mary for some spiritual cleansing. With little convincing, Mary went to the spiritualist with her mother and siblings.





After the cleansing had been carried out, Mary was presented with two pots, one tagged the pot of life and the other the pot of money and was told that any money she places in the pot would be multiplied.





Mary's quest to become richer made her chose the pot of money. She was conned to drop thousands of Euros into the pot with the belief that it would multiply. The spiritualists also had sex with her in the process.





Luck however ran out on them when they could not double all the money Mary was asked to place in the pot. The police was alerted and the suspects were arrested.

Share This