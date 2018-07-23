Plateau Footbal Association Congratulates Amaju Pinnick.

Published:

The President of the Nigerian Football Association, Amaju Pinnick, has been described as an astute sports administrator who has developed grassroots talents and promoted Nigerian Football at the global level.This was stated by the Chairman of the Plateau Football Association, Hon. Sunday Samson Longbap while congratulating Pennick over his restoration to his office.The Chairman commended FIFA and CAF for their consistent recognition of Amadu Pinnick as the NFF President, whose leadership qualities has brought development and honour to the country."We in Plateau will continue to support your leadership and stand by you in season and out of season as demonstrated before and after your election notwithstanding that the forces against you are from my state."He urged him to see the current challenges as a stepping stine to higher hights, while assuring him of the support of Plateau Football Association always.