All roads led to the Ibadan resident of the former Governor of Oyo State Chief Christopher Alao Akala as his wife Kemi hosted the crème of the society to mark her birthday .On ground to celebrate with the amiable woman were her friends ,family members ,political associates of her husband .Some of them include the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly ,the Chairman House Committee on Women Affairs Hon Mrs Wunmi Oladeji and the Editor in Chief of CKN News ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu .These are pictures from the event .