Photos: Lagos Police RRS Squad Showed Human Angle To Policing

This was how one Ezeifedi Ugonna Julius captured the story on his Facebook page..
'For those of us who have lost hope (and faith?) In the Nigerian Police Force and think nothing good can ever come out of them, I have a very pleasant surprise for you.
I was minding my business somewhere around CMS Bus Stop on Lagos Island this afternoon and witnessed an incident I just had to capture on camera and share here.
Apparently, there had been a minor accident minutes before between two commercial cycles...a Tricycle (Keke NAPEP) and a Motorcycle (OKADA).
Lo and behold, the Mobile Policemen on duty nearby rushed to the scene, not to demand for bribe, but to give First Aid treatment to a victim of the accident.complete with their own First Aid Kit'
