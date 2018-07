Published:

With the defection of 15 Senators of the ruling APC to PDP today,to PDP is now heading towards being majority party in the Senate.The Senate President Bukola Saraki has adjourned the sitting of the Senate till 25th September 2018.With the latest development, Senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio if he doesn't defect as being rumoured will become the next Majority leader of the red chamber.The House of Representatives is currently meeting too.