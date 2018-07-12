PDP Storm National Assembly Over Attack On Fayose (Pictures)

Published:





The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed the National Assembly to protest against the alleged attack on Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State by security operatives.





The protesters were led by the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; former Minister of Health, Prof. ABC Nwosu; a former National Woman Leader, Josephine Anenih; and former Majority Leader of the Senate, Mulikat Akande-Adeola, among others.









The protesters demanded a free, fair and credible governorship election in Ekiti on Saturday. They were received by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Share This