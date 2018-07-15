PDP Spits Fire, Reveals How APC Won Ekiti Election

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the 2018 Ekiti state governorship election, which it lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning declared the APC candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as winner after polling 197,459 votes to beat his rival, PDP’s Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, who got 178,121 votes.





The results of the election, which was held on Saturday, July 14, were announced on Sunday morning.





"That John OluKayode Fayemi of APC having fulfilled requirements of the law and got the highest votes is the winner and is returned elected,” Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the Commission’s Returning Officer, had declared.





But the PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the APC, which controls the federal government, of stealing the mandate of the Ekiti people.





"The APC won a presidential election in 2015 on the goodwill of Nigerians. Three years after, it depends on guns, billions of naira, snatching of ballot boxes, altering of figures and other acts of electoral corruption to win a state,” he tweeted on Sunday morning.

