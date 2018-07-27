PDP Loyalists Will Remain In APC To Destroy It...Goodluck Former Aide Reno Omokri

Published:

Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, says some loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destroy the ruling party from within.



In a tweet on Thursday, Omokri said some of the senators who met with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night are only “fooling him”.



Omokri said the PDP has been strategising how to wreak havoc on the APC.



He tweeted, “Let me assure President Buhari that many of the senators that met with him yesterday and pledged loyalty to him are only fooling him. We are strategists in the PDP, not fools. Some of our loyalists will remain behind to destroy that useless contraption from within!”

