Pastor Arrested For Kidnapping Retired Army Major

The Assistant Pastor of Jesus Favour Ministry Church at Ugbiyokho in Egor local government, Pastor Kenneth Okafor, has been arrested for the abduction of retired Major Stephen Omoigui and his sales girl.



Major Omogui and his sales girl were abducted on June 6 along the Bénin-Lagos highway at Iguosa community.



They were released after ransom was paid to their abductors.



Pastor Okafor who is also an ex-convict said he was lured into kidnapping because of his desire to raise money to cater for his blind father medical bill.



Okafor who spoke when he was paraded alongside 47 suspects involved in armed robbery, kidnapping, murder and cultism stated that it was one Mathew he met in prison in 2015 that asked him to join a kidnap gang.



He said his church members were not aware of his criminal past adding that the General Overseer of the church is also an ex-armed robber.



According to him, “It is unfortunate. I was a victim of circumstances because I needed money to help my blind father. I really wanted to raise money to take him to an eye clinic for treatment. So I told my friend that I needed assistance.



“One day, my friend called me to meet him at Mobil filling station at Ring Road. When I got there I saw him with two other people in a Camry car. They said since I needed money I should join them to go and kidnap some one at Oluku. Immediately I entered the car they showed me guns so I had to join them.



He however said he was not involved in the negotiation of ransom and was not given any money before he was arrested by the police.



Edo Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, who paraded the suspects urged members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicion movement.

