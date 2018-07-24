Over 5,000 Nigerian Doctors Are Currently Working In South Africa - Envoy

Published:

Consul-General of Nigeria in South Africa Godwin Adama has revealed that 5,000 Nigerian medical practitioners in South Africa.





Adama said this when Nigerian Doctors’ Forum South Africa visited him at Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg.





According to him, “This shows that virtually every hospital in South Africa has a sizeable number of Nigerian doctors, and this includes teaching, public and private hospitals.





“What this means is that Nigerian doctors and other professionals are constantly adding value to the system and this cannot be over-emphasized.





“South Africa is replete with many Nigerian professionals who are contributing to the economic development in both public and private sectors in the country.





“Unfortunately, this has been either not reported at all or grossly under-reported. It is in this light that Nigerian professionals in South Africa have determined that they will no longer sit by and allow their numerous contributions undermined and eroded by negative publicity.’’

